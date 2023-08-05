Netherlands got a goal from Jill Roord in the ninth minute, and hold a 1-0 lead after the first half despite a spirited attack by South Africa in the closing moments of the half.

A key moment in the first half proved to be the introduction of Wendy Shongwe to the game for South Africa in the 30th minute, as the underdogs from Africa peppered the Dutch side with opportunities once Shongwe joined the action.

Daphne van Domselaar was forced to make multiple diving saves on South African tries in the final 10 minutes of the half.

South Africa played with 10 for about a 10 minute stretch midway through the opening half, as Jermaine Seoposenwe nursed an injury and they could not commit to making a shift.

When Shongwe came on to replace Seoposenwe in the 30th minute, South Africa were immediately energized and produced two golden scoring opportunities - though neither could break through the Dutch keeper.

Injuries struck South Africa again in the 40th minute, when Bambanani Mbane was forced to exit with a leg injury of her own after a collision with Lieke Martens.

After scoring the opener, Netherlands settled in with South Africa on the back foot - the European side controlled play to the tune of 62 per cent possession through the first 20 minutes.

The Dutch side got the first goal of the game in the ninth minute, when a corner kick was unable to be cleared, and Roord was at the right place at the right time to head the ball home.

Though Netherlands enter as the heavy favourites, Republic of South Africa - who have pushed a historic run just to get to this point - tried the first shot on goal in the sixth minute.

The winner of this match will play Spain in the quarterfinals on Friday, August 11.