The Netherlands scored their opener from Memphis Depay in the 10th minute, and Daley Blind added another in the 45th to give the Dutch a 2-0 lead at half time over the United States of America.

Denzel Dumfries worked up the right sideline and his cross was the key to both of the Dutch goals - in the 45th minute he found Blind sneaking in the back of the American crease for an easy finisher.

It was a half that was really controlled by the American side by and large, but they were unable to solve the Dutch defence.

The United States finally found their way back on the offensive in the late minutes of the first half, and Timothy Weah gave the Dutch keeper a real scare with a hard shot to the corner of the net, but Andries Noppert held true and deflected the shot out.

Netherlands mounted a couple threatening tries around the 30th minute after action had entered a lull, a couple corner kick tries in quick succession demanded the attention and nerves of the American side, but nothing was made of it.

After the early goal, each side settled into the match quickly. The Dutch side, which has received some criticism for their often-passive style this tournament, tightened up on defence with the lead and restricted American opportunities.

While the USA largely controlled possession for the first 10 minutes, a Dutch masterclass in passing resulted in a wide open try for Depay, who drilled the shot by Matt Turner to open scoring for the Netherlands.

The second minute welcomed the first scary moment of the game, when a turnover in the Dutch crease found its way to the foot of Christian Pulisic without a defender near him, but Pulisic couldn't get enough on it to beat Noppert.