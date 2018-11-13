2h ago
Nets' LeVert should return this season
TSN.ca Staff
NBA: Nets 113, Timberwolves 120
The medical update on Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert after his scary-looking injury on Monday night was a good one.
LeVert incurred only a subtalar dislocated foot during Monday night's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team announced on Tuesday.
Surgery will not be required for the Michigan product and he will undergo rehabiliation at the club's facilities.
"Fortunately, tests performed this morning revealed that there are no fractures and only moderate ligament damage," Nets orthopedist Dr. Martin O'Malley said in a statement. "While the optics of this injury may have appeared to be more severe, surgery will not be required."
The gruesome-looking injury occurred as LeVert, 24, attempted to block a shot from T-Wolves guard Josh Okogie late in the first half and landed awkwardly.
Players from both teams were visibly upset as LeVert was tended to on the floor and later carted off the court.
LeVert is expected to return at some point this season.
"Caris will begin a period of rehabilitation with the Nets’ performance staff, following which he is expected to return to full strength and resume all basketball activities without any limitations this season," O'Malley said.
A native of Columbus, OH, LeVert is in his third NBA season and has been a revelation for the Nets thus far, averaging a career-high 18.4 points, 4.3 boards, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals in just under 30 minutes a night.
The team says it will update LeVert's progress when appropriate.