The medical update on Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert after his scary-looking injury on Monday night was a good one.

LeVert incurred only a subtalar dislocated foot during Monday night's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team announced on Tuesday.

UPDATE: Caris LeVert was diagnosed with a subtalar dislocation of the right foot. Surgery will not be required and he will begin rehabilitation with the Nets performance staff. — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 13, 2018

Surgery will not be required for the Michigan product and he will undergo rehabiliation at the club's facilities.

Team orthopedist Dr. Martin O'Malley: “Fortunately, tests performed this morning revealed that there are no fractures and only moderate ligament damage. While the optics of this injury may have appeared to be more severe, surgery will not be required." — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 13, 2018

"Fortunately, tests performed this morning revealed that there are no fractures and only moderate ligament damage," Nets orthopedist Dr. Martin O'Malley said in a statement. "While the optics of this injury may have appeared to be more severe, surgery will not be required."

The gruesome-looking injury occurred as LeVert, 24, attempted to block a shot from T-Wolves guard Josh Okogie late in the first half and landed awkwardly.

Players from both teams were visibly upset as LeVert was tended to on the floor and later carted off the court.

LeVert is expected to return at some point this season.

O'Malley: "Caris will begin a period of rehabilitation with the Nets’ performance staff, following which he is expected to return to full strength and resume all basketball activities without any limitations this season.” — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 13, 2018

"Caris will begin a period of rehabilitation with the Nets’ performance staff, following which he is expected to return to full strength and resume all basketball activities without any limitations this season," O'Malley said.

A native of Columbus, OH, LeVert is in his third NBA season and has been a revelation for the Nets thus far, averaging a career-high 18.4 points, 4.3 boards, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals in just under 30 minutes a night.

The team says it will update LeVert's progress when appropriate.