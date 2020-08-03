Never-say-die approach fuels Jets to continue to find a way Down Mark Scheifele and Patrik Laine, staring down a potential hole that only one team in the history of the league has dug out from, and wobbling against the Calgary Flames after blowing a two-goal lead on Monday - the Winnipeg Jets found a way to fly another day, Frank Seravalli writes.

There was a moment on Sunday, looking at the depth chart and realizing that they would be without a quarter of their forwards from Game 1 that all the Winnipeg Jets could do was laugh.

“We made the joke that, you know, things are finally back to normal,” captain Blake Wheeler said. “So, let’s go to work.”

Down Mark Scheifele and Patrik Laine, staring down a potential hole that only one team in the history of the league has dug out from, and wobbling against the Calgary Flames after blowing a two-goal lead on Monday - the Jets found a way to fly another day.

“What are we going to do with a two-goal lead?” Wheeler asked. “That’s too easy for us.”

Behind Nikolaj Ehlers’ go-ahead goal, his first in 23 career playoff games, this juicy one-anthem, best-of-five prairie battle is all square. Game 3 is on Tuesday.

Really, what else were you expecting from a team that had one of its blue-line pillars in Dustin Byfuglien walk out on the team on the eve of training camp? That came weeks after saying goodbye to Tyler Myers, Jacob Trouba and Ben Chiarot, all of whom helped the Jets reach the Western Conference Final in 2018.

Some nights, the Jets skated into opposing buildings with Neal Pionk and five defencemen making barely over the league minimum salary. They survived a 71-game slog, won their last three games in succession and finished two-hundredths of a points percentage away from sixth place in the West.

Then the Jets got excited in training camp, thinking this restart would be their moment to make a statement - with everyone except for Bryan Little finally healthy.

“We had this kind of honeymoon period of a three-week training camp,” coach Paul Maurice said. “We hadn’t really seen it all year.”

That lasted all of five minutes and 39 seconds on Saturday.

Matthew Tkachuk blew up Scheifele along the boards in what Maurice labeled as an “absolutely filthy, dirty, disgusting kick to the leg.” Tkachuk was not penalized on the play and there was no supplemental discipline from the Department of Player Safety - and the Jets cratered after Scheifele hobbled off the ice.

All of which is why Maurice said Monday was in the “top five” among gutsy games his teams have played in his career.

That’s coming from a man who has coached more games (1,600) than anyone in the history of the NHL without getting his name on the Stanley Cup.

“Those kind of backs against the wall games don’t happen very often,” Maurice said. “I felt anyway that tension coming to the rink, that those are key players [out] and Mark Scheifele alone is just so important to all of the things that we do in our game … That could’ve been a real devastating event. It was a special time for our team to rally.

“I’m proud that we won the game in the manner that we did with the injuries that we had, because it will give the people that are not familiar with our season a little glimpse of what we’ve been doing all year.”

There could not have been a bigger moment for Ehlers to snap his skid. For three years, going back to the Jets’ three-round run in 2018, Ehlers dutifully faced the music in the media as to why he became a man on a milk carton come playoff time.

There is no real way to explain how it took a four-time 20-goal scorer until his 23rd playoff game to score on his 47th playoff shot or 100th shot attempt. Or how, for a sniper who spent last summer re-watching every single shift from his 2018-19 season, the dam finally broke on a redirection from the point while being cross-checked in front of the net.

“That’s usually not my spot on the power play,” Ehlers said, referring to the adjustments the Jets had to make with Scheifele and Laine out. “It felt great.”

Maurice said he was glad it came then, rather than an insignificant goal in a 4-1 loss.

“You need to feel part of it,” Maurice said. “You need to feel that you’re part of the cause, and he has been.”

Jansen Harkins didn’t have to wait nearly as long as Ehlers. The second-round pick, who two seasons ago was toiling two rungs below the NHL in the ECHL, scored on his first shot in his first career playoff game. Maurice said Harkins was his first pick to enter the lineup with Scheifele, Laine and Mason Appleton sidelined because of his relentless attitude.

That never-say-die approach is something the entire Jets’ roster has embodied.

Wheeler called Monday “one win in the long journey,” but really it was one win that kept the hope of a long journey alive.

“It was the type of game I think we were invested in whatever it was going to take to get a win tonight,” Wheeler said. “If it took overtime, if it took all day, we were going to find a way today. I think that was our mindset going into the third. Just stay resilient, don’t change what we’ve been doing. It’s been working.”

