Days after he was drafted in the third round by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2020 NFL Draft, Neville Gallimore still can't definite the feeling of emotion he felt when he heard his name called.

"If there was a word I could give you, spot on, to match all the emotions and everything I’ve been through, it’s that word," the Ottawa-raised Gallimore said. "I just don’t know what it is."

Gallimore spent the last four seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners in the NCAA after he was a redshirt in his freshman year. In a conversation with TSN's Dave Naylor on Sunday, Gallimore thanks his family and brothers, who all chipped in for the defensive tackle to attend Canada Prep Academy, a private high school in Welland, Ontario, that exclusively plays against U.S. schools.

"It just really helped me having them around in the process," Gallimore said. "Just having them around and keeping me motivated still and who I’m doing this for. My parents and brothers have done a great job and I’ve always looked up them and respected them."

Gallimore joins Sooner teammate CeeDee Lamb. The receiver was selected by the Cowboys in the first round.

The Dallas defensive line gets another Canadian, with veteran defensive end Tyrone Crawford born in Windsor, Ontario.

"He gave me a shout out on social media, which was really cool, I was definitely happy about that," Gallimore said of Crawford. "You have a lot of veteran guys like Gerald McCoy, a former Sooner. My guy CeeDee, it was great. It’s been great so far."

Gallimore would normally be ready to join his teammate at minicamp next month, but with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, details are still be ironed out about how his team will prep during the offseason.

"As of now I’m just doing whatever I can as an athlete to make sure I’m still training and staying on top of everything," Gallimore said. "Whatever information they provide, just handling it accordingly."