Tom Brady seriously reconsidered his desire to continue playing for Bill Belichick, a new book purports.

In Belichick: The Making of the Greatest Football Coach of All Time, ESPN's Ian O'Connor writes that the longtime New England Patriots quarterback thought about a "divorce."

"If you're married 18 years to a grouchy person who gets under your skin and never compliments you, after a while you want to divorce him," O'Connor quotes a source as saying in the book due out next week. "Tom knows Bill is the best coach in the league, but he's had enough of him. If Tom could, I think he would divorce him."

O'Connor writes that Brady thought about leaving as recently as this past March, but couldn't bring himself to ask for a trade.

"But in the end, even if he wanted to, Brady could not walk away from the game, and he could not ask for a trade," O'Connor wrote. "The moment Belichick moved [former Patriots backup quarterback Jimmy] Garoppolo to San Francisco, and banked on Brady's oft-stated desire to play at least into his mid-forties, was the moment Brady was virtually locked into suiting up next season and beyond. Had he retired or requested a trade, he would have risked turning an adoring New England public into an angry mob."

Brady, now 41 and in his 19th season, was reportedly upset with the benching of cornerback Malcolm Butler - now with the Tennessee Titans - in the team's 24-21 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX in February and did not attend any of the team's voluntary team activities in the spring. He was the only one among the league's 32 starting QBs who did not show up.

O'Connor writes that Brady became increasingly worried that he would be pushed aside by Belichick and the Pats in the way that the Indianapolis Colts showed the door to Peyton Manning after 14 seasons in 2012.

Neither Brady, nor the Pats has commented on the book.