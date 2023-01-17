Could a former disciple of Bill Belichick's return to the fold and lead the offence for the New England Patriots?

NBC Sports' Tom E. Curran reports Bill O'Brien, the team's former offensive coordinator who spent five seasons with the team from 2007 to 2011, is the team's first choice to serve as OC in 2023.

The team did not have a recognized OC in 2022 with Belichick, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge calling plays in what the team called a "collaborative process."

The 53-year-old O'Brien has served under Nick Saban as the OC at Alabama for the past two seasons. After leaving the Pats, O'Brien went on to become the head coach at Penn State for two seasons before returning to the NFL as head coach of the Houston Texans.

With the Texans, O'Brien posted a 52-48 mark and won four AFC South titles, but was 0-4 in playoff games. He was fired after an 0-4 start to the 2020 season.

Should O'Brien return the Pats, he would be the third coordinator to return to the team after leaving the Pats. Josh McDaniels left the team for the Denver Broncos head coaching job in 2009 before eventually returning as OC in 2012, where he would remain for 10 seasons. Patricia, who spent 14 seasons with the Pats and served as defensive coordinator by the team he left for the head coaching job of the Detroit Lions in 2018, returned to the team in 2021.

The Pats finished 2022 at 8-9 and third in the AFC East. The team missed the playoffs for the second time in three seasons after a run of 10 straight postseason appearances.