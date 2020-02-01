New England's Stephon Gilmore has become the first cornerback in a decade to win The Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.

Considered one of the game's best cover cornerbacks, the All-Pro made his eight pro season his best with a career-high six interceptions that tied for the NFL lead. Gilmore was a key member of the league's stingiest defence in 2019; New England allowed 225 points in winning an 11th straight AFC East title.

Gilmore earned 21 votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league. Arizona edge rusher Chandler Jones, also an All-Pro and the league's sacks leader, received 14 in balloting announced at NFL Honors. Pittsburgh edge rusher T.J. Watt, also an All-Pro, was next with 10 votes.

Linebacker Shaq Barrett of Tampa Bay got two votes, followed by Minnesota edge rusher Danielle Hunter, Buffalo cornerback Tre'Davious White, and Los Angeles Rams tackle Aaron Donald — who won the award the last two seasons — with one.

Oakland's Charles Woodson was the last cornerback to take the award, in 2009.