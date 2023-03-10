After 13 seasons and three Super Bowl rings, Devin McCourty is calling it a career.

The longtime New England Patriots defensive back announced his retirement on Friday at the age of 35.

BREAKING NEWS!!! It’s not about the destination, it’s about the JOURNEY!! https://t.co/rv8hMaSi9P — Devin McCourty (@devinmccourty) March 10, 2023

Playing at free safety for the majority of his career, McCourty was named to three Pro Bowls in 2010, 2013 and 2016.

He finished his career with 971 tackles, 110 passes deflected and 34 interceptions, including three pick-sixes, in 205 career games.

Originally taken with the 27th overall pick of the 2010 NFL Draft out of Rutgers, McCourty spent the entirety of his career with the Pats, winning Super Bowls in 2014, 2017 and 2018.

A native of Nyack, NY, McCourty's twin brother, Jason McCourty, also a DB, retired after the 2021 season. He spent four of his 12 seasons alongside his brother in New England.