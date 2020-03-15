41m ago
Patriots extend safety McCourty's contract
The New England Patriots extended safety Devin McCourty's contract Sunday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. McCourty was set to become an unrestricted free agent.
The 32-year-old McCourty has spent his entire 10-year NFL career with New England. The three-time Super Bowl champion is eighth in team history with 26 interceptions.