The New England Patriots and running back Ezekiel Elliott have agreed on a one-year contract worth up to $6 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Elliott spent the first seven-years of his career with the Dallas Cowboys.

The #Patriots are expected to sign former #Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott to a 1-year deal worth up to $6M after his successful FA visit earlier in camp, per me and @TomPelissero. Some backfield help for NE and a new home for Zeke… who plans to rock his No. 15 from college. pic.twitter.com/LrdbpHp17h — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 14, 2023

The 28-year-old played 15 games last season, rushing 231 times for 876 yards and 12 touchdowns. The 12 rushing touchdowns were tied for the second-highest total in his career. He added 17 receptions for 92 yards.

Elliott played 103 games with the Cowboys, rushing 1,881 times for 8,262 yards and 68 touchdowns while catching 305 passes for 2,336 yards and 12 additional scores.

He is a one-time All-Pro, three-time Pro-Bowler, and was named the Pro Football Writers of America Offensive Rookie of the year in 2016.

He was selected by the Cowboys with the fourth overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft.

