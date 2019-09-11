New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick confirmed that newly signed wide receiver Antonio Brown will practice later on Wednesday.

In a lawsuit filed on Tuesday, the 31-year-old Brown was accused of rape by a former personal trainer. Brown has denied the allegations and his lawyer announced plans to countersue.

Belichick “both Antonio and has representatives have made statements... we’ve looked into the situation, we’re taking it very seriously. .... I’m not going to be expanding on the statements that were already.” Confirms Brown will practice today, but “one day at a time” for Sunday pic.twitter.com/CFlMpe8ULh — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 11, 2019

"Both Antonio and his representatives have made statements," Belichick said on Wednesday. "We've looked into the situation and we're taking it very seriously...I'm not going to be expanding on the statements that were made already."

Belichick wouldn't guarantee that Brown, signed last weekend after his release from the Oakland Raiders, would play against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, noting that the team is taking it "one day at a time."

If Brown were to be placed on the commissioner's exempt list, he would be able to neither practice nor play with the team.