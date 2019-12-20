5h ago
Pats' Edelman expected to play vs. Bills
TSN.ca Staff
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is expected to suit up when they take on the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, according to The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Edelman has battled shoulder issues much of the year - his knee injury is a more recent development - though his availability for Week 16 was never in doubt.
Rapoport also noted that Edelman should be "less banged up" this week than he was a week ago in Cincinnati.
The 33-year-old is coming off of a two catch, five yard outing in a 34-13 Patriots win over the Bengals.
On the season, the wide out has 92 catches 1,019 yards and six touchdowns.