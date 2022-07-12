The New England Patriots have traded former first-round draft pick wide receiver N’Keal Harry to the Chicago Bears, in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick.

Harry, who was drafted 32nd overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, played in 12 games for the Patriots last season, totaling 12 catches for 184 yards.

The six-foot-four Canadian has never found his footing with the Patriots, which drew ire from fans. His best season was in 2020, where he caught 33 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games.

Chicago had a hole to fill in their receiving group when Allen Robinson, who led the team in receiving yards three of the last four seasons, departed to join the Los Angeles Rams this offseason.

In 33 career NFL games across three seasons, Harry has 57 catches for 598 yards and four touchdowns.