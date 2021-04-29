The 2021 NFL draft begins Thursday night, which means by Friday morning the landscape of the league will look a bit different.

With the first two picks set as virtual locks (Trevor Lawrence -20000 at No. 1 and Zach Wilson -8000 at No.2), the real questions begin at the third overall pick, and the other quarterbacks available in the draft.

One name that has been a hot commodity for several weeks is Justin Fields.

Some mock drafts have the Ohio State quarterback being selected with the third overall pick, others have him falling outside of the top 20.

With the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos recently making deals to add quarterbacks, a new favourite in the sportsbooks has emerged to draft Fields.

And that team is the New England Patriots.

Two days ago the Pats were +400 to draft Fields but that number has shrunk to just +200, with the Panthers +300 and Falcons/49ers trailing at +500.

The current number is quite the drop from +1000 just over a few months ago, but things in the NFL change fast.

The Patriots enter the draft with the No. 15 pick and quarterback Cam Newton under contract for another season.

It's likely that New England will have to make a deal to move up in the draft if they want to select Fields.

The quarterback is +125 to be selected in the Top 5 and -750 to be taken in the Top 10.

Currently his over / under for draft position is set at 7.5.