New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, according to the team's injury report. 

It was revealed that Brady was a limited participant for the Patriots practice on Friday with a right elbow injury. 

The 42-year-old hasn't missed any time this year, starting all 10 of New England's games in the first part of the season. 

In those 10 games the Patriots have gone 9-1 and Brady has logged 14 touchdowns and 2,752 passing yards. 

The six-time Super Bowl champion hasn't missed a game due to injury since he tore his ACL in 2008. 

In the event Brady can't play, 2019 fourth-round draft pick Jarrett Stidham will get the start. 

 

 