New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, according to the team's injury report.

Tom Brady has an elbow injury and is questionable for Sunday’s game pic.twitter.com/tPnX89dWTz — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) November 22, 2019

It was revealed that Brady was a limited participant for the Patriots practice on Friday with a right elbow injury.

The 42-year-old hasn't missed any time this year, starting all 10 of New England's games in the first part of the season.

In those 10 games the Patriots have gone 9-1 and Brady has logged 14 touchdowns and 2,752 passing yards.

The six-time Super Bowl champion hasn't missed a game due to injury since he tore his ACL in 2008.

In the event Brady can't play, 2019 fourth-round draft pick Jarrett Stidham will get the start.