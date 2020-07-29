In an interview with CBS This Morning, veteran New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung explained that putting his family first is why he decided to opt out of the 2020 NFL season.

He, along with five other Patriots teammates, made the announcement on Tuesday.

"I’m in the latter end of my career, so I wanted to play football," the 32-year-old Chung said. "But when it comes down to it, I feel that money is not that important. I have a girlfriend that’s pregnant, a baby girl coming soon, my son has a little asthma, my dad is 75 years old. I just felt like this was the best decision for my family to keep everyone safe. I don’t think it’s fair to them. So I decided to do that. It’s not over. It’s just postponed a little bit."

An 11-year pro out of Oregon, Chung recently signed a two-year extension with the Pats, but said that his decision was met with nothing but support from head coach Bill Belichick.

“He understands it’s a serious pandemic going on," Chung said of Belichick. "He totally got it. You guys think Bill is this drill sergeant, but he’s actually a very caring person. So he totally understood, and that was it. It was a short phone call.”

Chung says he remains unsure if there will be a full NFL season, but he remains hopeful.

"I hope there is [a season] for the sake of the fans and people to be able to take care of their families — other young players and everything," Chung said. "But we’ll see. If it gets worse, I don’t see it happening. It’s about safety. But as of right now, I guess it’s OK. Hopefully, it gets better and the season can go. Only time can tell."

Born in Kingston, Jamaica and raised in Rancho Cucamonga, CA, Chung has won three Super Bowls as a member of the Pats.