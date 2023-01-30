The New England Patriots announced the signing of Lynn Bowden Jr. to a futures deal on Monday.

The 25-year-old wide receiver had spent this past season on the team's practice squad and was dressed for a Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

A third-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders out of Kentucky in 2020, Bowden was traded to the Miami Dolphins ahead of the 2020 season. He would go on to appear in 15 games for the team, recording 211 yards on 28 receptions.

He missed the entirety of the 2021 season with a hamstring injury before being released ahead of the 2022 season.

Collegiately, the native of Youngstown, OH was an All-American in 2019 after being moved to quarterback following injuries to the Wildcats' first- and second-string QBs.