Lamar Miller is headed to Foxborough.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed on Monday that the veteran running back has signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots pending a physical.

Miller, 29, missed all of 2019 with a torn ACL incurred in a preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys.

In 2018 as a member of the Houston Texans, Miller was a Pro Bowler for the first time. The Miami product rushed for 973 yards on 210 carries with five touchdowns. He added another 163 yards on 25 receptions and a TD.

A native of Miami, Miller has twice eclipsed the 1,000-yards rushing mark in 2014 and 2016.

After spending the first three seasons of his career with the Miami Dolphins, Miller joined the Texans in 2016.

Miller now joins a Pats backfield that features Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead, Damien Harris and James White.