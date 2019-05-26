Benjamin Watson will receive a four-game suspension for a failed test of the NFL's substance abuse policy, the New England Patriots tight end announced on his official Facebook page.

"After my contract expired last March I told my doctors I was finished playing, went through a series of medical tests and was prescribed Bio Identical Testosterone Cypionate to assist in healing my body and mind," Watson said.

"On March 29, nine days after I started therapy, I was randomly tested under our substance policies. I complied out of habit, never thinking in that moment I'd want to come back. In late April, some clubs expressed interest in me playing and after much deliberation and prayer, I decided I wanted to return. Considering myself previously retired, I had forgotten all about my test in March until I got a letter on May 3rd saying my results were positive. I was devastated and for obvious reasons did not want to proceed. At that point I knew that my decision to return to play would include a four game suspension and I immediately discussed this new development with the clubs.

"Ultimately I decided to pursue another year and on May 9 the Patriots offered me a contract in spite of these circumstances."

Watson is a 15-year veteran of the NFL who has played for the New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints.