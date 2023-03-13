The New England Patriots are trading tight end Jonnu Smith to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a seventh-round pick, according to multiple reports.

Smith spent the past two seasons in New England after signing there as a free agent from the Tennessee Titans in 2021 on a four-year, $50 million deal.

But Smith never reached the level he did in Tennessee, totaling 55 catches for 539 receiving yards and one touchdown in two seasons with the Pats. He had 41 catches for 448 yards and eight touchdowns in 2020, his final season with the Titans.

The 27-year-old was selected in the third round (No. 100 overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Florida International.