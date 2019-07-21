CINCINNATI — Charles Gil had a goal and an assist, Matt Turner had a career-high seven saves and the New England Revolution beat expansion FC Cincinnati 2-0 on Sunday night to extend their unbeaten streak to 10 games.

New England (8-8-6) is 6-0-4 since a 5-0 loss at Chicago on May 8.

Defender Kendall Watson poked away the ball from Gustavo Bou at the top of the 6-yard box, and Gil first-timed a rising side-footer into the net to give the Revolution the lead in the ninth minute.

Antonio Mlinar Delamea scored in the 55th, heading a cross by Gil just inside the near post. It was the third career goal for Delamea, a 28-year-old defender in his third MLS season.

FC Cincinnati (5-14-2) has lost eight of its last 10 and has been outscored 33-9 during that stretch.

Turner has back-to-back shutouts.