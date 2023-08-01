Major League Soccer announced Tuesday that New England Revolution head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena has been placed on administrative leave pending a review into allegations that he made insensitive and inappropriate remarks.

Arena, 71, is in his fifth season with the club.

Statement from MLS on New England Revolution Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena. pic.twitter.com/9No8sZDEkO — MLS Communications (@MLS_PR) August 1, 2023

A native of New York City, Arena is a four-time MLS Coach of the Year and has won five MLS Cups as a coach - two with DC United and three with the LA Galaxy.

Arena also had two stints in charge of the United States senior team, leading them to three Gold Cup titles and managing the USMNT at a pair of World Cups.

The Revs visit Liga MX side Atlas in the Leagues Cup Round of 32 on Thursday.