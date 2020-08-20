55m ago
Revolution, Union play to scoreless draw
The Canadian Press
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Matt Turner made five saves for New England in the Revolution's scoreless draw with the Philadelphia Union on Thursday night.
New England (1-1-4) had three good scoring chances in the opening 15 minutes — with Gustavo Bou forcing a diving save by Andre Blake, Cristian Penilla having a breakaway shot deflected away, and Adam Buksa hitting the crossbar from close range — but little after that.
Blake had his second shutout in six games for Philadelpia (2-1-3).