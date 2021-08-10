The agent for Tajon Buchanan tells TSN's Matthew Scianitti that the Canada and New England Revolution winger has narrowed his list of potential European suitors down with a move abroad on the horizon.

Tajon Buchanan update from agent Mike Senkowski: “Interest is high. We’ve eliminated 5 clubs. Tajon’s narrowed list to a Bundesliga club and 2 Champions League clubs. Final meetings this week. He’ll likely make decision before playing at home in Toronto this weekend” @TSN_Sports — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) August 10, 2021

“Interest is high," Mike Senkowski told Scianitti. "We’ve eliminated five clubs. Tajon’s narrowed list to a Bundesliga club and two Champions League clubs. Final meetings [will be] this week. He’ll likely make decision before playing at home in Toronto this weekend."

Senkowski's update comes a week after sources told Scianitti that Bundesliga side Augsburg and Belgian giants Club Brugge, who are in this season's Champions League, were "neck and neck" for the services of the Brampton, Ont. native.

Buchanan, 22, is in his third professional season out of Syracuse. He's made 14 appearances for the Revs this season, scoring three goals. He was named to the MLS All-Star team.

Internationally, Buchanan has been capped nine times by Canada and is coming off of a breakout showing in last month's Gold Cup in which he was named to the tournament's Best XI.

The Revs visit Toronto FC at BMO Field on Saturday night.