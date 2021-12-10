New Jersey Devils prospect Alexander Holtz will suit up for Sweden at the upcoming IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta.

Holtz, 19, has played the majority of the 2021-22 in the AHL with the Utica Comets, recording six goals and 10 points in 10 games. He has two assists in six NHL games.

Drafted seventh overall by the Devils at the 2020 NHL Draft, Holtz won bronze at the 2020 World Juniors and had three points in five games at the 2021 edition. He also previously won gold at the U18s with Sweden and bronze at the U17s.