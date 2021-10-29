Devils' Hughes (shoulder) out at least five more weeks

New Jersey Devils centre Jack Hughes will be re-evaluated in five weeks after a follow-up on his dislocated left shoulder.

The Devils confirmed Hughes will not require surgery after suffering the injury against the Seattle Kraken on Oct. 19.

#UPDATE: Following Hughes' one-week follow-up, it was determined that his left shoulder dislocation is stable, there are no unforeseen issues.



He will be re-evaluated in five weeks. The timeline will be adjusted based on progress.https://t.co/HsruaPCv5y — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 29, 2021

The 20-year-old has two goals and one assist in three games this season.

Selected first overall in the 2019 NHL Draft, Hughes has 11 goals and 31 points in 56 games last season.