2h ago
Devils' Hughes (shoulder) out at least five more weeks
New Jersey Devils centre Jack Hughes will be re-evaluated in five weeks after a follow-up on his dislocated left shoulder. The Devils confirmed Hughes will not require surgery after suffering the injury against the Seattle Kraken on Oct. 19.
TSN.ca Staff
Devils place Hughes on IR; Penguins' Carter tests positive, Jarry also in COVID protocol
New Jersey Devils centre Jack Hughes will be re-evaluated in five weeks after a follow-up on his dislocated left shoulder.
The Devils confirmed Hughes will not require surgery after suffering the injury against the Seattle Kraken on Oct. 19.
The 20-year-old has two goals and one assist in three games this season.
Selected first overall in the 2019 NHL Draft, Hughes has 11 goals and 31 points in 56 games last season.