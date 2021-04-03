The sense right now on the Kyle Palmieri front is the New Jersey Devils are still going back and forth with his camp trying to find common ground on parameters for an extension, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

LeBrun adds that the next few days should provide some clarity as the clock is ticking with the trade deadline just nine days away.

Palmieri, 30, has eight goals and 17 points this season with the Devils.

He currently is No. 2 on TSN Hockey's Trade Bait List.