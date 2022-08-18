The New Jersey Devils have named Sergei Brylin as an assistant coach, the team announced on Thursday. The former Devils' forward will complete head coach Lindy Ruff's staff, which includes associate coach Andrew Brunette, assistant coaches Ryan McGill and Chris Taylor, and goaltending coach Dave Rogalski.

We have officially named Sergei Brylin as an assistant coach. He is the final addition to Lindy Ruff’s staff.



Welcome BACK to Jersey, Sergei!



📰: https://t.co/sa64PgvdTt pic.twitter.com/p1BMaWiFLo — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) August 18, 2022

Brylin has spent the past nine seasons as an assistant and associate cpach for the Devils' AHL affiliates in Albany (2012-17), Binghamton (2017-21), and Utica (2021-22).

The 48-year-old played 765 games over his 13-year NHL career, all with the Devils, recording 129 goals and 179 assists. He retired from the NHL after the 2007-08 season.