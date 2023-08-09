The New Jersey Devils have signed defenceman Cal Foote to a one-year, two-way contract worth $800,000 at the NHL level and $350,000 in the American Hockey League.

Foote, 24, finished the 2022-23 season with Nashville after he was traded to the Predators from Tampa Bay on Feb. 26. He had two goals and seven points in 50 combined games last season.

Originally drafted 14th overall by the Lightning at the 2017 NHL Draft, Foote helped Tampa Bay win the 2021 Stanley Cup.

The Denver, Colo., product has five goals and 14 assists in 141 career NHL games split between the Lightning and Predators.