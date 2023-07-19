The New Jersey Devils have signed free agent forward Tomas Nosek to a one-year, $1 million deal, it was announced Wednesday.

Nosek played 66 games last season for the Boston Bruins, tallying seven goals and 11 assists for 18 points.

He is coming off a two-year, $3.5 million deal he signed with Boston prior to the 2021-22 season.

The 30-year-old began his career with the Detroit Red Wings in 2015-16 and played two seasons in the Motor City before being claimed by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2017 expansion draft. He spent four seasons with Vegas before joining the Bruins two summers ago.

A native of Pardubice, Czechia, Nosek has 42 goals and 59 points in 398 career NHL regular season games.