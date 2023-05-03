New Jersey Devils forward Timo Meier is a game-time decision for their Game 1 matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday, according to head coach Lindy Ruff.

Meier will be a game-time decision, per HC Ruff.



Meier, 26, took a big hit from New York Rangers defenceman Jacob Trouba during the Devils' Game 7 4-0 victory over the Rangers on Monday.

The 6-foot-1 winger left the game in the third period after playing only 11:35 but did return to the bench prior to the end of the game.

Meier was acquired by the Devils from the San Jose Sharks on Feb. 26 in exchange for forwards Andreas Johnsson, Fabian Zetterlund, defencemen Nikita Okhotiuk, Shakir Mukhamadullin, and three draft picks.

The Herisau, Switzerland native registered 40 goals and 66 points in 78 games in the regular season and has yet to score a point in seven games in the playoffs.

Drafted ninth overall by the Sharks in the 2015 NHL Draft, Meier has 163 goals and 330 points in 472 career games split between the Sharks and Devils.

Meier is scheduled to become a restricted free agent at the end of the season and will require a $10 million qualifying offer.