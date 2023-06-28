The New Jersey Devils and forward Timo Meier are seriously progressing in talks on an eight-year contract extension, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

LeBrun adds the deal is not quite there yet but it is definitely getting closer and could be done over the next few days. Meier is scheduled to become a restricted free agent this summer.

The 26-year-old was acquired by New Jersey this past February from the San Jose Sharks in a multi-player deal. He is at the end of a four-year, $24 million deal he signed with the Sharks in July of 2019.

Meier scored nine goals and added five assists in 21 games with the Devils down the stretch of the regular season, adding two goals and two assists in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He finished the 2022-23 season with 40 goals and 26 assists in 78 games.

The No. 9 overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft by San Jose, Meier has been a reliable point producer over his first seven NHL seasons. He has reached the 30-goal mark three times and has 316 points in 451 career regular season games.

Meier has represented Switzerland three times at the IIHF World Championship, recording nine goals and 21 points in 23 tournament appearances and led his country to a silver medal in 2018.

Devils land Toffoli

On Tuesday, New Jersey acquired veteran forward Tyler Toffoli from the Calgary Flames in exchange for a third-round pick in Wednesday's 2023 NHL Draft and forward Yegor Sharangovich.

The 31-year-old Toffoli had been rumoured to be on the move for weeks after putting together a career season with the Flames, recording 34 goals and 39 assists for 73 points over 82 games to lead the team in scoring.

It was his first full season in Calgary after being acquired from the Montreal Canadiens in February of 2022.

In 733 career NHL regular season games, Toffoli has 227 goals and 239 assists for 466 points.