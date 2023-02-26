The New Jersey Devils are acquiring forward Timo Meier from the San Jose Sharks, pending the official trade call, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The 26-year-old has 28 goals and 20 assists in 49 games this season. In 443 career games, all with the Sharks, Meier has scored 151 goals and added 161 assists.

The Herisau, Switzerland, native was originally selected ninth overall by the club in the 2015 NHL Draft.

He is set to become a restricted free agent after this season, as the four-year, $24 million deal ($6 million AAV) is set to expire.

