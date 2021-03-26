Powell on what he'll miss most about Toronto: 'They truly embraced who I am as a player'

TAMPA, Fla. — Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton had 19 points apiece to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 104-100 victory over the new-look Toronto Raptors on Friday.

Pascal Siakam had 26 points and 11 rebounds for the Raptors (18-27), who lost for the 10th time in 11 games. Fred VanVleet had 22 points, OG Anunoby finished with 15, Kyle Lowry had 11 points to go with six assists and five rebounds, and newcomer Gary Trent Jr., added eight points.

The loss came a day after the Raptors traded Norman Powell to Portland for Trent and Rodney Hood -- and didn't trade Lowry after swirling rumours that had Raptors fans scared.

COVID-19 issues continue to hamstring the Raptors. DeAndre' Bembry and Paul Watson missed Friday's game due to health and safety protocols. The Raptors had already lost five players, including VanVleet, Siakam and Anunoby, for nearly three weeks which saw them nosedive in a nine-game losing skid.

The Raptors finally snapped that streak with a 135-111 rout of Denver on Wednesday.

The Raptors kept it close for much of the night but trailed by 14 by midway through the third quarter. The Raptors battled back over the final four minutes, digging in on the defensive end, and, when VanVleet nailed a three-pointer, it was a four-point game with 3:14 to play.

VanVleet slashed to the hoop for a layup with 36. 2 left to cut the difference to two, but Devin Booker's pair of free throws with 2.2 to play and the Suns -- 29-14 and second in the Western Conference -- clinched the victory.

Despite the Suns shooting 63.2 per cent in the first quarter, the Raptors trailed just 29-28 to start the second.

The Suns went up by eight, but a wild Lowry three-pointer that bounced high up above the rim before dropping through the hoop was part of a 14-2 run that gave Toronto a four-point lead.

The Suns led 53-51 at halftime.

Phoenix stretched its lead to 14 with a 20-8 run in the third, and took an 83-77 advantage into the fourth.

Trent Jr., followed in his dad's footsteps to Toronto -- the identical stats between father and son are uncanny. Both were 41 games into seasons with Portland, both in their third seasons in the league, when they were both traded to Toronto, 23 years apart.

"It’s surreal. It’s crazy. You can’t put it into words," said Trent Jr., who wears the same No. 33 his dad did. "When I seen the stat, my dad actually sent it to me, it was wild. Stuff you can’t put into words.

"It almost seems like it was written already, in a sense. It was destined to happen, it was supposed to happen."

Trent Jr. said he was excited to join the Raptors, and it goes beyond what happens on the floor.

"Even to play for a championship organization, what they stand for, who they are, whether it’s bringing in an NBA championship or being one of the first teams to speak on social justice issues," he said.

"Whether it’s putting a Black Lives Matter sticker on their bus, being in the front of that, pushing that, being one of the first teams. The championship mentality as a whole, what they stand for, who they are, the front office, the players, it’s really (good) to be around good people."

The Raptors gave up a fan favourite in Powell.

"The thing I'm gonna miss most, just the city, Powell said from Orlando before the Blazers tipped off there against the Magic. "Toronto was the start of everything. Truly embraced who I am as a player. All the memories, all the connections and relationships I created over my time there in the organization."

Powell will be back on Sunday when the Raptors host Portland.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2021.