Zion Williamson's road to recovery has hit another milestone.

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry revealed on Thursday that the 2019 first overall pick participated in his first full practice since undergoing surgery on a torn meniscus in mid-October.

Gentry said Zion had his first full practice with the team today #WBD — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 2, 2020

But the 19-year-old Salisbury, NC native's NBA debut isn't quite at hand just yet. Gentry also noted that Williamson will not be playing on the team's current California road trip that sees the team visit the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings on Friday and Saturday. The Pelicans' next home date is on Monday against the Utah Jazz.

On Tuesday, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the team was hopeful of having Williamson back at some point during January, which would be just outside of his original projected absence of six to eight weeks.

“I’m told both sides are hopeful of a January season debut for (Zion) Williamson.”



As the calendar shifts to 2020, NBA Insider @ShamsCharania shares the latest on the Pelicans No. 1 pick. pic.twitter.com/uEMBtBocIw — Stadium (@Stadium) December 31, 2019

The team has struggled mightily without Williamson, sitting at 11-23 and in 14th spot in the Western Conference.