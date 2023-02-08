New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson will miss the next three games, as well as the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 19, per reports.

Williamson is tentatively scheduled to have his injury re-evaluated again after the All-Star break. The team reported he was healing according to schedule in late January.

The two-time All-Star has appeared in just 29 games this season, and has not played since Jan. 2 when he incurred a right hamstring strain.

He has averaged 26 points, 7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game when healthy this season, and the team has a record of 17-12 when he plays.

New Orleans has won three straight games to get their record up to 29-27, but they endured a 10-game losing streak in January and have a record of 12-15 when their star is out of the lineup.

Injuries have been a recurring issue through Williamson's first four seasons, as he's appeared in just 114 of a possible 282 games since being drafted first overall by the Pelicans in the 2019 NBA Entry Draft.

Pelicans head coach Willie Green said "No, not before [the] All-Star break. We're probably not going to see our starting five ... we opened the season with" when asked about Williamson's health on Wednesday.

He added the difficulty of shuffling lineups can be helpful for the team down the stretch. Day-one starters Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum have also missed 20 and six games, respectively, this season.