30m ago
Report: Pelicans emerge as Lowry suitor
Could Kyle Lowry be headed to the Big Easy? Marc Stein reports the New Orleans Pelicans are expected to make a play for the six-time All-Star when the Toronto Raptors point guard hits free agency next month.
TSN.ca Staff
There is rising buzz New Orleans plans to enter the race for free agent-to-be Kyle Lowry, league sources say.— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 19, 2021
There will be several Lowry suitors but it's clear why the Pels, desperate to help Zion Williamson reach the playoffs, would want in.
Stein notes that the Pelicans are desperate to build a team around franchise cornerstone Zion Williamson that is good enough to make the playoffs.
In the 18 years that the Hornets/Pelicans franchise has been in New Orleans, the team has made the playoffs only seven times and won a combined two rounds.
An NBA champion in 2019, Lowry is expected to be one of the most highly coveted free agents in what appears to be a weak crop. Now heading into his 16th season, the Philadelphia native just played out a one-year, $30 million deal.
Lowry is believed to be seeking a at least a two-year deal in the $50 million range.