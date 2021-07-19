Could Kyle Lowry be headed to the Big Easy?

Marc Stein reports the New Orleans Pelicans are expected to make a play for the six-time All-Star when the Toronto Raptors point guard hits free agency next month.

There is rising buzz New Orleans plans to enter the race for free agent-to-be Kyle Lowry, league sources say.



There will be several Lowry suitors but it's clear why the Pels, desperate to help Zion Williamson reach the playoffs, would want in.



More NBA: https://t.co/LGN9cV7Dif — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 19, 2021

Stein notes that the Pelicans are desperate to build a team around franchise cornerstone Zion Williamson that is good enough to make the playoffs.

In the 18 years that the Hornets/Pelicans franchise has been in New Orleans, the team has made the playoffs only seven times and won a combined two rounds.

An NBA champion in 2019, Lowry is expected to be one of the most highly coveted free agents in what appears to be a weak crop. Now heading into his 16th season, the Philadelphia native just played out a one-year, $30 million deal.

Lowry is believed to be seeking a at least a two-year deal in the $50 million range.