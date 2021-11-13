NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 21 points, Brandon Ingram returned from a seven-game absence to add 19 and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Memphis Grizzlies 112-101 on Saturday night to snap a nine-game losing streak.

The victory was the first at home this season for the Pelicans, who had lost 12 of their first 13 games playing without Zion Williamson, sidelined with a broken right foot.

Herb Jones added 17 points, and Jonas Valanciunas and Devonté Graham each had 15. Valanciunas faced his former team for the first time.

Dillon Brooks led Memphis with 23, and Ja Morant had 22.

Blown out at home a night earlier by Phoenix, Memphis used a 10-0 third quarter run to cut it to 81-72, but the Grizzlies could not get any closer.

The Pelicans rank 26th in the NBA in 3-point accuracy, but they made 9 of 15 from long range in the first half to extend their lead to 62-44 – the most points they have scored in the first half this season.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Memphis has lost four of its last five games. … Morant entered the game averaging 30.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 2.00 steals in 36.7 minutes in his previous three games.

Pelicans: During F Brandon Ingram’s seven-game absence, the Pelicanss lost all seven games by an average margin of 14.9 points.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Host Houston on Monday night.

Pelicans: At Washington on Monday night.