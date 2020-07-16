Zion Williamson has left the New Orleans Pelicans' camp in Orlando to tend to a family emergency, the club announced on Thursday.

He will rejoin the team in Orlando at a later date.

"We fully support Zion's decision to leave the NBA campus to be with his family," Pelicans vice-president of basketball operations David Griffin said in a statement. "Out of respect for the Williamson family, we will have no further comment at this time."

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft out of Duke, Williamson has appeared in 19 games this season, averaging 23.6 points on .589 shooting, 6.9 boards and 2.2 assists over 29.7 minutes a night.

The Pelicans' first game in the season restart is scheduled for July 30 against the Utah Jazz.