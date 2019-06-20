Pelicans take Zion with No. 1 pick in NBA Draft

Surprise, surprise – the New Orleans Pelicans have selected Zion Williamson with the first pick in the NBA Draft.

The 18-year-old lit up the NCAA last year in his freshman season at Duke and enters the league commanding similar levels of hype as LeBron James in 2003.

The 6-foot-6, 272-pound forward averaged 22.6 points per game and shot an absurd 68 per cent from the field last season.

Williamson is just another element in a Pelicans roster makeover this off-season under new general manager David Griffin, who already traded franchise star Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers. Griffin also flipped the No. 4 pick in this year’s draft – acquired in the Davis deal – to the Atlanta Hawks earlier on Thursday in exchange for multiple draft picks.

Williamson is a native of Spartanburg, S.C