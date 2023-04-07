Forward Zion Williamson is unlikely to return to the New Orleans Pelicans lineup next week for the Play-In tournament if they are participating, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Pelicans star Zion Williamson – sidelined since Jan. 2 with a hamstring strain – is unlikely to return to action in next week's Play-In Tournament, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The team has been cautious with Williamson's comeback as he continues rehab process. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 7, 2023

Williamson, 22, has not played since Jan. 2 due to a hamstring strain and the Pelicans have been cautious with his rehab process for him comeback.

The 6-foot-6 forward was averaging 26.0 points 7.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists in 29 games before he went down with the injury.

Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a foot injury and missed the first 44 games of his rookie season (2019-20) due to a torn meniscus.

Drafted first overall by the Pelicans in the 2019 NBA Draft, Williamson has averaged 25.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in his 114 NBA games.