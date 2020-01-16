Should Burrow take heat for his cigar smoking?

The New Orleans Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for simple battery after a video shot in the LSU dressing room following the Tigers' National Championship victory on Monday night showed the LSU alumnus slapping a police officer on the rear end in a seemingly playful manner.

Law enforcement officials told The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate that they initially sought a misdemeanour sexual battery charge, but that was rejected by a judge.

OBJ wasn’t gonna let that officer spoil the fun.. told him to get the gat. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/sWoWj53r42 — 🕊 (@wannabjoyful) January 14, 2020

Later on Thursday, the Browns issued a statement on the warrant.

Statement regarding Odell Beckham Jr. incident: pic.twitter.com/7cN3jOLCj6 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 16, 2020

"We are aware of the incident and have been in touch with Odell and his representatives on the matter," the statement read. "They are cooperating with the proper authorities to appropriately address the situation."

This is the second incident at the NCAA title game in which the 27-year-old Baton Rouge, LA native plays a central role.

Another separate video showed Beckham handing out wads of cash to Tigers players on the sidelines following the game, among them wide receiver Justin Jefferson and defensive back Jontre Kirklin, whose older brothers were teammates of Beckham's at LSU.

On Wednesday evening, the school announced that both the NCAA and SEC had been apprised of the incident and a full investigation was underway into it. Players receiving cash gifts contravenes NCAA rules.

Beckham, heading into his seventh NFL season, spent three seasons with the Tigers before being taken with the 12th overall selection in the 2013 NFL Draft by the New York Giants.