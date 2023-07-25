The New Orleans Saints announced Tuesday they have signed free agent tight end Jimmy Graham to a one-year deal for a second stint in The Big Easy.

Graham, 36, spent last season out of the NFL after two years with the Chicago Bears.

The Saints have signed Graham to a one-year contract ✍️ pic.twitter.com/kRo2TMPVod — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 25, 2023

Graham was originally drafted by the Saints with the 95th overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft out of the University of Miami.

Known for dunking the football in the end zone, Graham played five seasons for the Saints (2010-14), earning Pro Bowl nods in the 2011, 2013, and 2014 seasons along with an All-Pro honour in 2013 for his league-leading 16 touchdowns.

Following his time with the Saints, Graham played a trio of seasons with the Seattle Seahawks (2015-17), and a pair of seasons with the Green Bay Packers (2018-19) and the Chicago Bears (2020-21).

Over his 184 NFL games, Graham has caught 713 passes for 8,506 yards and 85 touchdowns.