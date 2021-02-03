New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton made it clear on Wednesday he wants Jameis Winston back next year.

Talking to Good Morning Football on NFL Network, Payton called Winston a tremendous leader and a player they have a big interest in. When asked what the team plans to do at the quarterback position if Drew Brees retires, Payton gave Winston a big vote of confidence.

He discussed the #Saints QB position, motivating young players, and evaluating Patrick Mahomes going into the NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/9Q8WxYLfxk — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 3, 2021

"That's easy," Payton said. "We had a great exposure for one year with Jameis Winston and we didn't have a normal off-season but we had enough time to see what we had with him as a player, as a leader, and as an athlete. I really like what we had a chance to see. He was a tremendous leader for this team, and that's hard to do when you come in new from free agency in your first year as a backup quarterback.

"That will be an important check mark for us. A lot of times you want to hold your cards closer to the vest and he is a free agent but him along with Taysom Hill, who is in the building, we've said it all along we're going to develop and coach those guys and Jameis is one of those guys that we have a big interest in."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added the Saints didn't make any potential trade calls on new Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford.

Winston signed a one-year deal with the Saints to back-up Brees in 2020. The 27-year-old appeared in four games, throwing for 75 yards on 7-11 passing.

The first overall selection in the 2015 NFL Draft, Winston spent the first five years of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Winston has thrown for 19,812 yards, 121 touchdowns, and 88 interceptions in 76 games with 70 starts in his career.