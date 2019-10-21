58m ago
Brees (thumb) hopes to play Sunday vs. Cards
New Orleans Saints star quarterback Drew Brees, who has been sidelined since Week 2 because of a right thumb injury, says he's hoping to play this week.
TSN.ca Staff
Hasselbeck: Saints can sit Brees for another week
VIDEO SIGN OUT
New Orleans Saints star quarterback Drew Brees, who has been sidelined since Week 2 because of a right thumb injury, says he's hoping to play this week.
Brees told ESPN's Mike Triplett that he's planning to practice this week and hopes to be able to play in the Saints' game on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.
Despite his optimism, Brees did also tell Triplett his availability for Sunday will come down to how things go for him this week. He underwent surgery on his thumb last month.
While Brees has been away, backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has led the Saints to a 5-0 record and 6-1 overall.