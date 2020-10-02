2h ago
Saints rule out WR Thomas against Lions
The New Orleans Saints have ruled out wide receiver Michael Thomas for their Week 4 game against the Detroit Lions. Thomas, who missed the past two games with an ankle injury suffered in New Orleans' season opener, returned to practice this week but will miss his third straight game.
TSN.ca Staff
