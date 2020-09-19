New Orleans Saints have ruled out star wide receiver Michael Thomas, who has been dealing with a high-ankle sprain, for Monday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Thomas did not practice this week.

The 27-year-old Thomas was injured in the final minutes of Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Thomas, the NFL's leading receiver last season, caught just three passes for 17 yards with no touchdowns before leaving Sunday's game.