All-Pro offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk is getting paid.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the New Orleans Saints have locked up the 27-year-old Ramczyk to a five-year, $90 million extension with $60 million in guarantees.

Saints' OT Ryan Ramczyk is signing a five-year, $90 million extension that includes $60 million guaranteed and makes him the new highest-paid right tackle in football, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 30, 2021

The deal makes Ramcyzk the highest-paid right tackle in the NFL.

A native of Stevens Point, WI, Ramcyzk was the final pick of the first round (32nd overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin.

Ramczyk has appeared in all but one game for the Saints since his rookie season in 2017, starting all 63 games in which he's appeared.

Twice a Second Team All-Pro (2018 and 2020), Ramczyk was named a First Team All-Pro in 2019.

For his career, Ramcyzk has been on the field for 4,131 snaps - 98 per cent of available offensive snaps in games in which he's played.