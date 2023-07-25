Trai Turner is headed back home.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the 30-year-old guard is signing with the New Orleans Saints.

A homecoming: the Saints are signing former Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner to a one-year deal. Turner is from New Orleans and played at LSU.



His agents, Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha, confirmed the deal with the Saints. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2023

A native of New Orleans, Turner also played collegiately at LSU.

He spent last season with the Washington Commanders, appearing in 16 games.

Originally taken with the 92nd overall selection of the 2014 NFL Draft. Turner spent the first six years of his career with the Carolina Panthers where he was a five-time Pro Bowler.

He later played for the Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

For his career, Turner has appeared in 126 games over nine seasons.